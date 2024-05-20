Vietnam, Cuba promote cooperation in justice

A delegation from the Supreme People’s Court led by is Deputy Chief Justice Nguyen Van Tien paid an official visit to Cuba from May 13-18 to promote bilateral relations and attend the 11th International Meeting of Justice and Law.

A delegation from the Supreme People’s Court led by its Deputy Chief Justice Nguyen Van Tien holds a working session with Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Cuba Rubén Remigio Ferro (Photo: VNA)

At a working session with Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Cuba Rubén Remigio Ferro, Tien reviewed the developments in judicial cooperation between the two countries.

He also briefed the host on main reforms in the Vietnamese court system in recent times, including perfecting institutions, reforming judicial administrative procedures, building electronic courts and applying information technology in court activities.

In its long-term judicial reform strategy, Vietnam aims for a people-centred justice, improve judge capacity, and build electronic courts and intensify international experience exchange, Tien said.

He also underlined the need for Vietnam and Cuba to continue to cultivate and develop the close relationship between the two countries' court systems in the coming time.For his part, the Cuban chief justice shared the orientation for the modernisation of the Cuban court system, and noted the similar points in the process of completing the judicial system in the two countries.

Expressing his interest in Vietnam’s experience in judicial reconciliation, Ferro suggested holding knowledge exchanges or thematic workshops on the issue to better tap the similarities between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese official handed over some laptops as a gift from the Vietnam Supreme People’s Court to the Cuban counterpart.

The 11th International Meeting of Justice and Law, which ran from May 15-17 in Havana, attracted some 400 delegates from Cuba and other countries.

Discussions mainly focused on issues related to population aging, the legality and impartiality of judges in the administration of justice; the interpretation of the Law, family, civil and administrative matters; and the response to domestic and gender violence.

During their stay in Cuba, the Vietnamese delegation attended a flower offering ceremony in commemoration of the 134th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024) at a park named after Ho Chi Minh in Havana and visit the Fidel Castro Centre, a place to collect, store, preserve and honour the legacy of the Cuban Commander-in-Chief.

VNA