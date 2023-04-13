Vietnam Connection Music Festival to be held in Hanoi

Vietnamese and foreign classical musicians are set to perform at the Vietnam Connection Music Festival which will be back at the Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on April 16-22 following a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival will feature renowned foreign artists such as German conductor Alexander Mickelthwate and bassoonist Sebastian Chaves, along with local artists and teachers of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV). During the first concert held on April 16, many pieces will be performed for the first time in Vietnam, including “Russian Maiden’s Song”, “Four Waltzes”, “Rondino on a Theme”, and “Two Waltzes” op 54.

The Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra will enthrall audiences during the second concert held on April 22 with famous works by German composers Ludwig van Beethoven and Felix Mendelssohn.

Vietnam Connection Music Festival (VNCMF) was co-founded in 2015 by outstanding Vietnamese-American musician Dr. Chuong Vu and internationally-acclaimed Vietnamese concert violinist Dr. Bui Cong Duy. The festival brings distinguished international artists, as well as accomplished Vietnamese musicians who live abroad, to the nation to collaborate with excellent local artists in the performing and teaching of classical music.

Through meaningful cultural exchange activities, VNCMF aims to bring classical music closer the public. This year VNCMF will hold concerts in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in August, drawing the participation of foreign guests and local artists from the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) and the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra.