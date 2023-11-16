Vietnam connected with ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance database system

Vietnam has been successfully connected with the ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance (ACMI) database system, the country’s national bureau for implementing Protocol 5 - the ASEAN Scheme of Compulsory Motor Vehicle Insurance (VINABAI).

Accordingly, if Vietnam is their transit or destination country, owners of motor vehicles from ASEAN countries have to participate in the compulsory insurance for civil liability of motor vehicle owners.

ACMI, a database system of compulsory insurance for motor vehicles of ASEAN, is used as the central database for member countries to grant insurance certificates. The system is part of the activities to carry out Protocol 5 to facilitate the flow of vehicles and goods through the border gates of member countries.

It is also set to be connected with the ASEAN Customs Transit System (ACTS) to create an electronic single-window mechanism for goods transit procedures to step up the implementation of the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Goods in Transit (AFAFGIT).

With the successful connection, Vietnam is one of the countries taking the lead in this regard, together with Thailand, which manages this system, and Singapore, a developed nation in the bloc, according to VINABAI.VINABAI Chairman Nguyen Anh Tuan said the connection holds great importance as it not only affirms that motor vehicles from ASEAN countries transiting Vietnam need to participate in the compulsory insurance for motor vehicles, but also helps promote the flow of vehicles and goods through border gates in the region, including Vietnam.

Owners have to bring along insurance papers (hard or electronic versions) when using motor vehicles so that authorities of member countries can check at borders, he noted.

The memorandum of understanding on the official use of the ACMI software system in the 10 ASEAN countries was signed two years ago to implement the AFAFGIT, inked by the regional finance ministers on April 8, 2001.

The AFAFGIT requires each member country to set up a national bureau for granting insurance certificates and blue cards, proof of those vehicles having insurance certificates, and helping settle accidents caused by the vehicles with blue cards in the territory of that country.

In Vietnam, the connection with the ACMI system is also an important prerequisite for transit motor vehicles to comply with Decree 67/2023/ND-CP, issue by the Government in September 2023, on the compulsory insurance for civil liability of motor vehicle owners.

The application of this insurance is also a common practice in many countries to protect the rights and interests of victims of accidents caused by motor vehicles and reduce the financial burden on vehicle owners.