Miss Thuy Tien receives two-year prison term for deceiving customers

After a full day of hearings, the HCMC People’s Court handed down sentences to the defendants in the case of “Deceiving Customers” involving Chi Em Rot Group Joint Stock Company (CER Group) and Asia Life JSC on the afternoon of November 19.

The trial panel sentenced Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien (Miss Thuy Tien), Pham Quang Linh (Quang Linh Vlogs), and Nguyen Thi Thai Hang (Hang Du Muc) each to two years in prison for “Deceiving Customers.” Defendants Le Tuan Linh (Director of CER Group) received three years and three months in prison, while Le Thanh Cong (a board member) was given a three-year sentence on the same charge. In addition to prison terms, each defendant must pay an additional fine of VND50 million.

According to the indictment and the courtroom proceedings, from December 2024 to March 2025, the defendants colluded to fabricate and disseminate false advertising claims about the health benefits of Kera gummy candies across social-media platforms.

They promoted the product as “one gummy candy equals a plate of vegetables” and claimed that its ingredients met VietGAP standards. However, forensic analysis found that each candy contained only 0.935 percent fiber—far below the advertised content—and that no certified raw-material zones existed as claimed.

Their deceptive conduct misled more than 56,000 customers into purchasing over 129,000 boxes of the product, generating revenue of VND17.5 billion, including more than VND12.4 billion in illicit gains.

The court held that the defendants’ actions posed a serious threat to society, violated economic-management regulations, and eroded consumer trust, warranting strict penalties.

However, the panel also considered mitigating factors, including the defendants’ cooperation with investigators, remorse, clean personal backgrounds, and efforts to remedy the consequences—Miss Thuy Tien, for instance, had already paid VND3.2 billion. These factors led the court to impose more lenient sentences than the statutory maximums.

Regarding civil liability, the court ordered that the more than VND12 billion in illicit gains be confiscated and remitted to the state budget. CER Group is responsible for compensating customers should they file claims in separate civil proceedings.

The court further ruled that because the illicit profits were obtained through CER Group, that company must compensate affected customers. After issuing public notices seeking victims, investigators were able to identify only 22 customers in HCMC who had purchased Kera gummy candies; Chi Em Rot is therefore required to compensate these 22 individuals.

Customers who purchased products from Chi Em Rot but have not yet come forward may pursue compensation in separate civil cases if they choose.

As for Sen Vang Company, which manages Miss Thuy Tien, the investigation found that its personnel neither discussed nor participated in the promotion of Kera candies; Thuy Tien’s endorsement of the product was determined to be an act undertaken in her personal capacity.

By Cam Nuong, Manh Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan