Vietnam Law Day: Turning law into development engine in new era

Officials at the launch of the National Law Portal on November 7, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Law Day, observed annually on November 9, is an occasion to honour the Constitution and the rule of law, while reminding citizens, organisations, civil servants, and Party members of their responsibility for living and working in line with the law.

Throughout the Doi Moi (renewal) process, Vietnam has continuously improved its legal system — both as a tool of governance and a pillar of the building of a socialist rule-of-law state, providing a firm cornerstone for sustainable development.

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on reforming law-making and law enforcement to meet national development requirements in the new era reaffirms law as the foundation of national governance, and stressed the need for comprehensively reforming the mindset, content, and methodology of law making and enforcement.

Law today is not only to regulate but also to support development, enable progress, and protect and encourage innovations.

Identifying, addressing legal bottlenecks

Speaking at a recent ceremony marking the Vietnam Law Day 2025, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed that the law must become a competitive advantage and a breakthrough of all breakthroughs, calling for the transition from “having laws” to making law a true development engine.

Throughout this process, the Ministry of Justice serves as both government advisor and core body for implementing the Party and State’s policies on legal affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long highlighted the ministry’s core role in developing, refining, and enforcing the legal framework, thereby supporting state management, social governance and national development. Its mission is to give advice about the restructuring of the national legal system towards greater coherence, consistency, stability, feasibility, and modernity, laying a solid stepping stone for state apparatus and judicial reforms, national digital transformation, and sustainable development, he said.

Following the issuance of Resolution No. 66, the Ministry of Justice swiftly coordinated with the Government Office and relevant ministries to devise an implementation plan and organise training sessions nationwide.

Alongside the legislative work, the ministry has advanced administrative reform and digital transformation, most notably through the launch of the National Law Portal (phapluat.gov.vn) — a unified digital platform launched on November 7, 2025. Its trial version drew over 1 million visits in five months, with 200,000 questions answered by the AI-powered assistant and thousands of public comments collected.

The platform is equipped with open data from various ministries and localities, connected with the VNeID platform, offers an English interface for investors, and uses AI to summarise and search for legal documents — a clear demonstration of the initial effects of the digital platform of Vietnam’s legal sector.

Thanks to these efforts, numerous legal bottlenecks in public investment, land, housing, environment, and energy transition have been identified and resolved, unlocking resources and facilitating business and production.

Politburo member Phan Dinh Trac, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, recently emphasised the need for renewed law enforcement thinking — one that serves the people, promotes development, and upholds the public good.

Law as internal strength for sustainable development

A strong nation needs a modern, transparent, mordern, and feasible legal system — the “soft foundation” of socio-economic progress. In today’s globalised world, competition lies not only in technology or human resources but also in institutional quality and law enforcement capacity.

Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW sets the goal that by 2030, Vietnam will have a coherent, consistent, transparent and enabling legal environment, with its legal competitiveness ranking among the top in ASEAN.

To achieve this, the Ministry of Justice will remain the “architect of institutions” and “conductor” of nationwide law enforcement. Each official and civil servant must actively study, comply with, and promote the law. Once every citizen thoroughly grasps the law, the law will become a true source of national strength.

Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh noted that in 2025 — a year of streamlining the political system's organisational apparatus and developing a two-tier local administration system, the Vietnam Law Day carries special significance, fostering a culture of respect for the Constitution and the law.

He stressed that this spirit must infuse every stage of the legislative work, from drafting and appraisal to codification, enforcement and dissemination, and be reflected in concrete outcomes, contributing to the prevention of corruption, group interests and partiality in lawmaking.

The Vietnam Law Day is thus, he stated, both a moment to reflect on institutional reform and a declaration of confidence in a new phase of development — where law becomes a strong driver of innovation, discipline and social progress. Law is not a barrier but a springboard for advancement. When every citizen abides by it, every organisation respects it, and every public servant acts according to it, the rule of law will truly become a source of internal strength — a solid foundation for a strong, prosperous, and everlasting Vietnam.

