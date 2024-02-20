Two ships carrying nearly 200,000 liters of smuggled oil detected

The Coast Guard Region 4 Command recently said it had just arrested two ships illegally transporting nearly 200,000 liters of D0 oil.

Law enforcement officers of the Coast Guard Region 4 Command question a captain of one of vessels

Specifically, while performing a mission in the Southwest Sea yesterday, law enforcement officers of the High Command of the Coast Guard Region 4 realized that the ship KG 91487 TS had many suspicious signs so they asked the vessel to stop for checking.

At this time, the ship was captained by Mr. Phung Van Linh in An Thoi Ward of Kien Giang Province’s Phu Quoc City with four crew members on board.

According to the captain's initial testimony, the ship was transporting about 145,000 liters of DO oil; however, the captain couldn’t produce invoices or documents of its legal origin.

At 2:50 a.m. the same day, the police officers of the Coast Guard Region 4 High Command continued to inspect the ship KG 91602 TS led by Mr. Tran Van Thien in Duc Tuong Commune of Chau Thanh District. Through inspection, the authorities discovered that the ship was transporting more than 25,000 liters of DO oil without invoices or documents of its legal origin.

The patrol team of the Coast Guard Region 4 Command made a record and sealed the oil exhibits. They then escorted the vessels to the headquarters in Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang province for further investigation.

By Hoang Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan