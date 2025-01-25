Vietnam, China celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

The ties between the two Parties and the two countries have continuously advanced to new heights, achieving significant accomplishments and milestones.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (R), Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Hongzhong (C), and President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Yang Wanming celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh noted that since the normalisation of relations in 1991, the ties between the two Parties and the two countries have continuously advanced to new heights, achieving significant accomplishments and milestones.

The Vietnamese Embassy in China, in collaboration with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, held a grand ceremony in Beijing on January 24 evening to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2025).

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thanh Binh reviewed significant milestones in the 75-year bilateral relationship, recalling the times when the two countries' people stood shoulder to shoulder, supporting and assisting each other in their respective revolutionary struggles for national liberation, construction and development.

He noted that since the normalisation of relations in 1991, the ties between the two Parties and the two countries have continuously advanced to new heights, achieving significant accomplishments and milestones. Recent historic mutual visits by their top leaders have set the direction for promoting the Vietnam-China relations into a new phase of comprehensive and sustainable development, guided by their “six major orientations”.

In 2024, bilateral trade continued to reach a new record, surpassing US$200 billion according to Vietnam’s statistics, making it become China’s fourth-largest trading partner globally. In terms of investment, China has risen to be the third-largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with total registered capital of US$31.8 billion. Additionally, people-to-people exchanges, as well as cooperation in tourism and culture, have been exceptionally vibrant.

Binh emphasised that the 75-year history has proven that continuously strengthening and developing the bilateral relations aligns fully with the fundamental and long-term aspirations and interests of the two countries' people. This relationship holds significant importance for the sustainable development of each nation, and for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

The diplomat proposed both sides maintain the full and effective implementation of the agreements and shared perceptions between the two Parties and the two countries, further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and promote the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, so as to bring about practical benefits to their people, and contribute more to the cause of peace and progress for humanity.

Li Hongzhong, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, stated that over the past 75 years, the China-Vietnam relations have withstood challenges, grown increasingly resilient, and accumulated valuable experiences.

Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties and two countries, the relationship entered a new era of building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, Li said, stressing that high-level orientation and strategic trust are the most fundamental guarantees for developing the bilateral relations, shared aspirations are the most distinctive feature of the relationship, and people-centered, mutually beneficial, and win-win cooperation is the most important driving force for its development.

He affirmed that China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the common perceptions, organise activities to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, and promote comprehensive strategic cooperation in line with the “six major orientations.”

President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Yang Wanming said that China is ready to work with Vietnam to take advantage of the 75th anniversary and the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange as an opportunity to transform the strategic direction and shared perceptions of the top leaders of the two Parties and two countries into concrete actions; enhance the special role of people-to-people exchanges in the overall bilateral relationship; and build even more bridges of friendship for the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between China and Vietnam.

Vietnamplus