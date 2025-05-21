Vietnam Buddhist Sangha proposes continued display of Buddha’s sacred relics

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha on May 20 proposed that the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs continue the procession of the Buddha’s relics to the provinces of Ninh Binh, Bac Giang, Quang Ninh, Hung Yen, and the city of Da Nang.

Shakyamuni Buddha relics are enshrined at Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha said that in recent days, millions of people have visited and venerated the sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha, which were enshrined at designated pagodas.

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has suggested that the Prime Minister propose to the Indian Government to approve the proposal for extending the Buddha relic exhibition in Vietnam until June 2, following an official request.

According to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, the sacred Buddha relics will be enshrined at Bai Dinh Pagoda in Gia Sinh Commune, Gia Vien District, Ninh Binh Province, on May 21–22; Phuc Son Pagoda in Tan Yen District, Bac Giang Province, on May 22–24; Truc Lam Yen Tu Palace in Uong Bi City, Quang Ninh Province, on May 25–28; Chuong Pagoda in Hung Yen City, Hung Yen Province, on May 28–29; and Ngu Hanh Son Pagoda in Ngu Hanh Son District, Da Nang City, on May 30 – June 2.

The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has conducted inspections of designated locations and held discussions with local authorities and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of Ninh Binh, Bac Giang, Quang Ninh, Hung Yen provinces, and Da Nang City to ensure public security, healthcare services, fire safety, environmental sanitation, and the successful organization of the display.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh