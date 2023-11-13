Vietnam and Japan cooperate in training high-quality human resources

The Ministry of Education and Training recently worked with the President of the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) and relevant bodies on human resource training cooperation.

The Ministry of Education and Training highly appreciates the cooperation and support of the Japanese Government with the Vietnamese Government, including in the field of education and training, demonstrated in the training and development of human resources in Vietnam through the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid (JDS).

The JDS scholarship project has contributed to the training and development of high-quality human resources for Vietnam's public sector. Many officials have returned home to continue working and holding important positions in state-owned organizations at various levels after graduating with master's and doctoral degrees from JDS.

Mr. Yoshida Kozo, Chairman of the Japan Center for International Cooperation, affirmed that the Vietnamese Government’s support in carrying out the JDS scholarship project in Vietnam through the Ministry of Education and Training’s directions and close coordination are important factors for the success of the project in the Southeast Asian country.

With its experience in implementing JDS in Vietnam over the past 23 years, JICE hopes to continue to be the unit chosen to implement the JDS project in Vietnam in the near future. JICE promised to make further efforts so that the JDS program will yield fruitful results, meeting the goal of developing high-quality human resources of the two nations.