Vietnam voices deep concern over escalating conflict in Middle East

Vietnam is deeply concerned about the complicated and escalating conflict in the Middle East, which poses a grave threat to the lives and safety of civilians, as well as to regional and global peace and stability.

Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang made the statement on February 28 in response to reporters' queries regarding Vietnam's reaction to the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Vietnam calls upon all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately cease all escalatory actions, protect civilians and essential infrastructure, and resolve differences by peaceful means in strict accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant United Nations resolutions, she said.

The parties concerned must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations and create favorable conditions for peace negotiations to ensure security, safety, peace, and stability both in the region and across the world, the Spokesperson remarked.

Facing the latest developments in the Middle East, the MoFA and related domestic agencies have ordered Vietnam’s representative missions in Iran and Israel to maintain close coordination with domestic authorities, Vietnamese missions in neighboring countries, and agencies and diplomatic bodies of the host countries to keep a close watch on the situation and remain fully prepared to implement all necessary measures to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens, as well as the representative offices' headquarters.

According to the latest reports from the Vietnamese representative missions in Israel and Iran, all Vietnamese citizens in these areas are currently safe.

The MoFA advised Vietnamese citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel at this time, or to neighboring areas affected by the conflict, unless necessary.

Vietnamese nationals currently in Iran, Israel, and conflict-affected neighboring zones must maintain regular contact and closely monitor updates from Vietnamese representative missions in the two countries. Citizens are urged to strictly comply with local government regulations regarding travel and adhere to all MoFA safety warnings.

To receive support, Vietnamese citizens in Iran and Israel should contact the citizen protection hotlines of the Vietnamese embassies in the two countries or the MoFA’s citizen protection call center as follows:

– The citizen protection hotline in Israel: +972555025616, email: giooctv.mofa@gmail.com or +972508783373 Email: thuynb.mofa@gmail.com

– The citizen protection hotline in Iran: +989339658252 (direct line), or +989334609074 (WhatsApp, Viber)

– The citizen protection call center of the MoFA’s Consular Department: +84981848484 or +8496541118, email: baohocongdan@gmail.com

