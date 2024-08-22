Vice President presents gifts to policy families, poor households in Ninh Thuan

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Chairwoman of the National Fund For Vietnamese Children this morning visited and presented gifts to policy families and poor households in Thuan Nam District, Ninh Thuan Province.

Additionally, the delegation visited and presented gifts to children with difficult circumstances in the locality.

Speaking at the visit, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan stated that Ninh Thuan is one of the provinces with the most extreme climate in the country and the life condition of people is still difficult.

Besides, the province has a rich revolutionary tradition and a diverse cultural life.

In recent years, the province has consistently ranked among the top ten in the country and the top five in the North Central and Central coast regions for GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product) growth.

Thuan Nam District has also become a key economic zone in the southern part of the province.

In addition to economic development, the locality has allocated significant resources to social welfare activities for policy beneficiaries, revolutionary contributors, war veterans, poor households and residents in remote and ethnic minority areas.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan cum Chairwoman of the National Fund For Vietnamese Children (R) grants VND200 million (US$8,013) to the Ninh Thuan Provincial Children's Fund.

On this occasion, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan granted VND200 million (US$8,013) to the Ninh Thuan Provincial Children's Fund and provided 90 gift packages to children, policy families, poor households and those people with difficult circumstances in Thuan Nam District.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong