VGCL proposes reduce working hours to less than 48hrs/week

The VGCL has just proposed that the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs consider regulations on reducing regular working hours per week for laborers.



According to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL), employees in state offices have a two-day weekend while those recruited by other businesses do not enjoy this policy, which is rather unfair.

Therefore, the VGCL recommended an urgent consideration by the Ministry Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs to decrease the regular working hours to less than 48 hours a week in compliance with Resolution No. 101/2019/QH14, issued in the 8th session of the 14th National Assembly.

This means laborers in normal enterprises are also entitled to this two-day weekend (on Saturday and Sunday), or at least from the afternoon of Saturday to Sunday.

This proposal has received wholehearted support from a vast majority of hourly paid workers. However, those paid by product quantity currently opt for a wage increase rather than working hour decrease.

Some laborers wish for longer working duration of more than 48 hours per week (or more than 8 hours a day) in order to raise their earnings. Meanwhile, several businesses express their concern that such a working hour reduction might negatively affect the production volume as well as order fulfillment progress.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thanh Tam