Veteran association calls for donations for ethnic students

Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association yesterday called for donations to help students of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands region and the Southern Province of Binh Phuoc.

The association launched the program to collect learning equipment and books for students in the provinces. Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, Hero of the People's Armed Forces Lieutenant General Pham Tuan, veterans and leaders of businesses who are veterans.

The program is jointly organized by Vietnam Veteran Entrepreneurs Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association, and Ho Chi Minh City Veteran Entrepreneurs Association. The organizers planned to deliver notebooks and books about President Ho Chi Minh to children on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the new school year in Binh Phuoc Province and Central Highlands provinces. The program’s total cost is estimated at about VND6 billion (US$ 250,787).

At the launching ceremony of the program, the organizers received more than VND3 billion from individuals, organizations and veteran entrepreneurs from provinces and cities across the country.

The program is implemented from August 2023 to April 30, 2025. People can send money and learning equipment to the program organizers including Ho Chi Minh City Veteran Entrepreneurs Association’s account number 235016 in Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Ho Chi Minh City branch.