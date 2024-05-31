Culture/art

Various interesting activities for children in Thu Duc City during this summer

The Week of Welcoming Summer 2024 was launched this morning in Thu Duc City Book Street.

The Week of Welcoming Summer 2024 was launched this morning.

There will be a variety of interesting and attractive events and exchange programs to promote the care and organization of entertainment activities for children this summer.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Secretary of Thu Duc City Youth Union Phan Ngoc Doan Trang shared that organization of meaningful, healthy and useful entertainment activities for children during summer vacation is an essential responsibility of the whole society in general and Thu Duc City in particular.

