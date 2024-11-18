Van Phong - Nha Trang Expressway rest stop seeks investors.

On November 18, the Project Management Unit No.7 under the MoT announced the approval of bidding documents to select an investor for the Km334+900 Rest Stop project, part of the Van Phong - Nha Trang section of the North-South Expressway East.

Van Phong - Nha Trang Expressway section passing through Ninh Hoa Town

The total investment for the project is estimated at over VND230 billion, including approximately VND199 billion for project execution and VND31 billion for compensation, support, and resettlement.

Located in Ninh Binh Commune, Ninh Hoa Town, Khanh Hoa Province, the rest stop spans about 8 hectares of hilly land that has not yet been cleared. The right side of the rest stop will cover 42,540 square meters, and the left side will cover 35,960 square meters. It will provide various services for travelers, including free services such as parking, rest areas, temporary driver restrooms, toilets, information points, traffic safety zones, and emergency aid posts.

The junction of Van Phong - Nha Trang and Nha Trang - Cam Lam expressways

Commercial services will include dining areas, a fuel station, an electric vehicle charging station, a vehicle repair shop, a car wash, a restaurant, an entertainment area, a children’s play zone, and other essential services. Additionally, the project will feature local product displays, community event spaces, and areas for cultural activities.

The Project Management Unit No.7 noted that the rest stop is designed to serve both expressway operations and as a business venture, with investment planned through social sources. However, previous regulations regarding investment and operation of rest stops posed challenges, preventing smooth integration with the expressway. To ensure synchronization in the operation of highways and meet the resting needs of passengers and vehicles, while promoting transparency, efficiency, and alignment with the highway's overall operation, the development of rest stops along the North-South Expressway East is essential.

Van Phong - Nha Trang Expressway rest stop seeks investors.

The Van Phong - Nha Trang expressway, stretching over 83 km across Khanh Hoa, connects four districts: Van Ninh, Ninh Hoa, Dien Khanh, and Khanh Vinh. The project is expected to open by the end of 2025.

By Truong Nhan – Translated by Thuy Doan