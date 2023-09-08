Vallet scholarships granted to 152 students in Northern region

The scientific and educational organization, Meeting Vietnam presented Vallet scholarships to 152 outstanding students of universities and institutes in the Northern region on September 7.

The scholarship award ceremony was held at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi. Each award costs VND28 million (US$1,163).

Speaking at the event, Professor Tran Thanh Van hoped that students who received Vallet scholarships would continue to make all efforts in their studies to create outstanding achievements and contributions to the construction and development of the country.

The Vallet Scholarship Fund for Vietnamese students was established in 2001 by Prof. Odon Vallet from France's Sorbonne University. It has provided nearly 50,000 scholarships, worth more than VND400 billion, including over 2,000 awards that cost around VND40 billion that were offered to students and postgraduates throughout the country in 2023.