USAID-funded project helps increase opportunities for the disabled

A conference to review the results of a project on expanding opportunities and improving the status for persons with disabilities for the 2021-2024 period was organised.

A conference to review the results of a project on expanding opportunities and improving the status for persons with disabilities for the 2021-2024 period was jointly organised by the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of central Thua Thien-Hue province and the Action to the Community Development Institute (ACDC) on August 14.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh speaks at the review conference on August 14. (Photo: VNA)

The project was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) via ACDC with a total budget of more than VND 4.5 billion (US$178,790).

In his remarks at the conference, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh suggested that units and localities in the province continue to promote communication work, along with the implementation of the Party's guidelines and policies, and the State's law on supporting people with disabilities.

They were urged to replicate the models brought about by the project, devise plans to upgrade public and transport infrastructure to ensure the disabled's access to those facilities, improve the quality of health, educational and social services, and create an environment sensitive to those in need. Attention should also be paid to supervising the implementation of support policies for the target group, he added.

Ho Dan, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said through its activities, the project has contributed to enhancing the disabled's knowledge and skills, improving their access to health and legal services, public works, and transport facilities, increasing their participation in family and society, and stepping up the implementation of policies on independent living, integration, and non-discrimination against people with disabilities.

He noted that over 3,000 persons with disabilities have benefited from the project during the three years. Specifically, 10 accessible bus routes, with 42 new vehicles, were put into operation for those with disabilities as well as locals. The project organised reproductive health check-ups for more than 300 disabled women, and four training courses on gender-based violence prevention and control for over 140 people with disabilities and caregivers. Also included were courses on independent living and integration for 131 disabled persons and their families.

VNA