US veteran: Returning to Quang Ngai feels like coming home

On the 55th anniversary of the Son My massacre, which claimed the lives of 504 people on March 16, 1968, Mr. Mike Boehm and Madison Quakers, Inc. (MQI) returned to Son My. Mr. Boehm has been a steadfast supporter of the women of Son My and Quang Ngai Province for the past 30 years, providing them with assistance and companionship.

On the morning of March 16, Mr. Boehm and a delegation from MQI arrived in Son My (Tinh Khe Commune, Quang Ngai City). Dressed in a traditional Vietnamese ao dai and turban, he carried a violin with him. As he does every year, he played a song called "Ashokan Farewell" in memory of the victims of the massacre.

Mr. Boehm, a veteran who served in the US Army on the Southern battlefield, said that he feels sad every time he visits Son My, so he often plays the violin to remember the past and hope for a better future.

He was in Cu Chi a week before the 1968 Tet Offensive when the Son My massacre took place. In 1992, he returned to Son My for the first time and has attended the Memorial Day of the Son My massacre every year since.

Mr. Boehm expressed his deep respect for the victims of the Son My massacre and the Vietnam War, including the American soldiers who lost their lives during the conflict. He offered prayers for all those who have suffered.

He also shared his belief that while the past is linked to the future, it is important to look forward together and put the past behind us. He expressed admiration for the strength and resilience of the Vietnamese people, stating, "I realize that the Vietnamese people are much stronger than I ever imagined."

Mr. Boehm returned to Quang Ngai and Son My with a strong desire to help the less fortunate, and he was overjoyed to walk with the local people upon his return. He has committed himself to dedicating the rest of his life to supporting the Vietnamese people.

In 1993, he established MQI, a non-profit organization devoted to assisting the people of Vietnam.

For the past 30 years, MQI has worked closely with the Women's Union of Quang Ngai Province to organize a wide range of activities aimed at supporting impoverished women and children in the region. These activities have included providing preferential loans, constructing shelters, donating bicycles and scholarships, and facilitating access to clean water. These efforts, which have cost over VND3.8 billion, have helped many families escape poverty, stabilize their lives, and contribute to economic development in the area.

In 2023, MQI will continue its support for social security in Quang Ngai by donating 60 bicycles, four drilled wells, and two water purifier systems, with a total value of over VND461 million.