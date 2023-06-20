Upgraded traffic system effectively boosts economic growth in Southern Vietnam

Thanks to the introduction of several expressways lately, the local economies, especially the tourism sector, of many Southern provinces are welcoming promising boosts.

The operation of Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway has greatly reduced traveling time from HCMC to Phan Thiet City. It now only takes two hours and a half for the route between the two cities, equal to the time from HCMC to Vung Tau City. This gives more choices for HCMC dwellers on their one-day trips to the seaside. The advantage should become a precious opportunities for the local authorities in Binh Thuan Province to invest more in developing its tourism sector, and in turn boosting the provincial economy.

Obviously, Ba Ria – Vung Tau has to upgrade its competitiveness to attract more tourists to Vung Tau City. It can be done via the quick completion of Bien Hoa – Phu My – Vung Tau Expressway to shorten the travelling time to this coastal city. Meanwhile, a richer variety of tourism products and services should be offered.

In HCMC, Ring Road No.3 construction project is still on the first stage, and affected residents in Thu Duc City, the districts of Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, and Cu Chi have happily received their land compensation. The situation is the same in the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An. With this compensation amount, citizens can then repair their houses or buy new ones, or simply purchase other valuable assets. This is considered an indirect way of selling their land lots with reasonable prices in a time when the real estate market in Vietnam is considered to be temporarily frozen.

HCMC this year receives a public investment volume of over VND70 trillion (US$2.98 billion), a double of last year’s amount. This huge sum demands more feasible allocation measures as well as strong determination of state employees in distributing it precisely.

To fulfill this critical capital delivery task, related administrative procedures have been upgraded to be more time-saving and effective. At the same time, the city has formed three specific task forces for public investment. The first is to check and handle issues in land compensation and resettlement. The second is to accelerate budget disbursement for major projects. The third is to review difficulties related to projects using official development assistance capital and concessional loans from foreign sponsors.

All state departments in HCMC reduce their time to process investment procedures, whereas localities focus on land clearance tasks for projects to carry out on time. “Problems must be handled immediately without waiting for the issuance of relevant procedures”, stressed Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le in her visit to construction sites of public investment projects.

With such a fierce determination, public investment projects in HCMC will certainly be effectively launched, helping the city to recover its economy, upgrade its infrastructure for an even more robust and sustainable growth in the near future.