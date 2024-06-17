A strange species has just been discovered by a cave exploration team of the Jungle Boss Co., Ltd, in Hung Cave within a strictly protected area of the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh.

Unseen species found in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

According to Le Luu Dung, director of Jungle Boss, images of this creature were sent to professional cave exploration groups, but no one has seen it before.

It might be a new species in the core area of the National Park and requires more in-depth research, he said.

According to the team, this species was found scattered on the surface of stalactites in Hung cave, approximately 300 meters from the cave entrance.

Observing with the naked eyes, this creature has an opaque white main body with many branches extending from the base, resembling a starfish. The branches spread out in multiple directions and are about a few centimeters long. Above is tentacle-like strands about a handbreadth in height, which are white and can stretch.

The research team found approximately 40-50 of these creatures scattered over an area of several dozen square meters in the cave. Remarkably, although the core area of the National Park contains numerous caves, the research team detected this species in Hung cave only.

Nguyen Van Long, director of the provincial Forest Protection Department, said he had never seen this species before either, adding that the images of this creature will be sent to experts in biology for their consultation.

VNA