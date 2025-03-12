University tuition fees continue to rise

Students attend the admissions fair organized by Ho Chi Minh City University of Law in January 2025

A continuation of the upward trend in university tuition fees is expected for the 2025-2026 academic year, with projected increases impacting both public universities (inclusive of autonomous and non-autonomous facilities) and non-public universities, as compared to the 2024-2025 academic year.

Many schools adjust tuition fees

The increase in tuition fees at public schools aligns with Decree No. 97/2023 issued by the Government (Decree 97), which amends and supplements certain provisions of Decree No. 81/2021. This decree governs the collection and management of tuition fees for institutions within the national education system and outlines policies for tuition exemptions, reductions, and financial support for students.

The 2025-2026 academic year will see the implementation of a seven-level tuition fee ceiling for non-autonomous public universities, as per Decree 97. These seven levels are directly aligned with seven distinct academic majors. Consequently, these institutions are authorized to collect a maximum annual tuition fee within the range of VND15.2 million (US$596.8) to VND31.1 million, reflecting a 10-month academic year.

The tuition fees will increase by VND1.7 million to VND3.5 million per year compared to the 2024-2025 academic year, depending on the field of study. The health-related disciplines will see the highest increase, ranging from VND2.7 million to VND3.5 million per year, while other majors will experience a rise of VND1.7 million to VND2.1 million yearly.

For autonomous public universities, tuition fees are determined to be higher. Specifically, autonomous schools with regular expenditures charge tuition fees that are up to 2 times higher, ranging from VND30.4 million to VND62.2 million per year - an increase of VND3.4 million to VND7 million compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, autonomous investment schools are permitted to collect tuition fees up to 2.5 times higher, ranging from VND38 million to VND77.75 million annually - an increase of VND4.25 million to VND8.75 million.

Autonomous schools charge tuition fees that are 2-3 times higher for their English-enhanced programs compared to their standard mass education system. Schools have the flexibility to set their own tuition rates, especially for training programs that meet domestic or international accreditation standards.

Among training institutions, Ho Chi Minh City University of Law currently has the highest tuition fees in the country. According to the tuition fee plan announced by the school, this year's tuition fee for majors in the general program ranges from VND39.75 million to VND47.17 million yearly, an increase of VND4.5 million to VND5.34 million compared to last year. For majors in high-quality programs, tuition fees range from VND79.5 million to VND199.7 million a year, an increase of VND9 million to VND18.2 million compared to last year. By the 2026-2027 school year, the school's tuition fees for all training programs will continue to increase and range from VND44.75 million to VND219.7 million a year.

A representative of Saigon University revealed that the school has developed an autonomy project and submitted it to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Starting from the 2025 enrollment period, tuition fees for many academic programs at the institution are expected to increase by 1.5 times compared to the 2024 enrollment period. For most four-year programs, which previously had tuition fees ranging from VND65.8 million to VND70.1 million per course, and for high-quality programs with tuition fees ranging from VND109 million to VND114 million per course, the 2025 tuition fees are projected to range between VND92 million and VND129 million per course.

Similarly, the 2025 tuition fees for 4.5-year programs, where tuition fees previously ranged from VND87 million to VND147 million per course, are anticipated to increase to between VND150 million and VND167 million per course.

Similarly, the non-public university sector has continued to raise tuition fees, with increases ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent compared to last year. Tuition at these institutions typically falls between VND20 million and nearly VND200 million per year, depending on the academic program.

Various financial support is given to learners

Principal Phan Hong Hai of Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry stated that for the 2025-2026 academic year, tuition fees will be structured in accordance with the framework outlined in Decree 97. However, the increase will be capped at no more than 5 percent compared to the previous academic year.

He noted that the university's current tuition fees remain significantly lower than the prescribed maximum threshold, particularly for technology and engineering programs.

According to Decree 97, the maximum tuition fee for the 2024-2025 academic year is set at VND40 million per year. However, tuition fees for general program majors remain slightly above VND30 million per annum, which is nearly VND10 million lower than the current regulatory ceiling. In the next school year, if the tuition fee increases by a maximum of 5 percent to less than VND35 million a year, it will still be much lower than the maximum tuition fee the school is allowed to collect, which is over VND46 million a year.

In addition to the implementation of tuition fee adjustments, Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry has established a substantial financial aid program, allocating approximately VND40 billion annually to support its student population. This program encompasses the provision of tuition exemptions and reductions for students who meet the eligibility criteria outlined in relevant policies.

Furthermore, the university extends its support network to include students facing unforeseen financial hardships who may not qualify under formal policy guidelines.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Anh Quan