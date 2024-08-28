Universities and businesses join hands to train high-tech human resources

Universities and corporations are collaborating to cultivate skilled human resources in the high-tech sector, as highlighted in a seminar that took place yesterday.

U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns speaks at the seminar

The seminar was organized by HCMC National University in partnership with the U.S. Consulate General, the Japanese Consulate General, and the Korean Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event, titled ‘Dialogue between Universities and Businesses on Developing High-Tech Human Resources,’ focused on fostering dialogue between academic institutions and industry leaders to enhance the development of a high-tech workforce in Vietnam.

The event saw the participation of representatives from U.S., Japanese, and Korean Consulates General, local authorities, international organizations, high-tech companies from the U.S., Japan, Korea, Taiwan (China), and Vietnam, as well as domestic and foreign universities.

The discussions covered various topics, including assessing the quality and practical relevance of graduates in meeting industry needs, recruitment trends, and future business support policies.

Director of VNU-HCM Associate Professor Vu Hai Quan stated that the seminar is designed to foster collaboration between businesses and universities. It will facilitate discussions on human resource training issues within Vietnam's high-tech sector, including evaluations and feedback from companies regarding the preparedness of graduates to meet real-world demands, as well as upcoming recruitment trends and business support policies.

This dialogue will serve as a foundation for universities to enhance and develop new training programs that align with the quantity and quality expectations of businesses. Aiming to establish itself as a leading research university system in Asia by 2045, VNU-HCM views partnerships with businesses as essential for refining training programs, addressing practical needs, and serving as a catalyst for applied research.

Representatives from the Consulates General of the United States, Japan, and Korea in Ho Chi Minh City have stated that the Vietnamese Government aims to develop a high-tech human resource program that will produce 30,000 high-tech engineers by 2030. This initiative includes a specific goal of training 15,000 engineers specializing in microchips and semiconductors, thereby enhancing Vietnam's competitive edge in the high-tech sector.

This indicates that the Vietnamese Government is highly committed to the aforementioned critical strategy. The primary challenge is to ensure effective implementation and coordination among all stakeholders, particularly between international high-tech firms and Vietnamese universities. It is essential to discuss and establish specific cooperation programs.

During the seminar, representatives from global high-tech corporations such as Intel, Samsung, Synopsys, and Faraday shared insights on the strengths and limitations of Vietnam’s high-tech workforce, projected workforce needs until 2030, challenges faced by educational institutions in technical training, and the role of businesses in enhancing the quality and quantity of high-tech talent.

In summary, fostering collaboration between universities and businesses is crucial for developing a high-quality workforce in the field of technology, and Vietnam’s commitment to this strategic goal is evident through its efforts to address challenges and promote international cooperation

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan