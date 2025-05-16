Unified effort underway to safeguard Vietnam's remaining domesticated elephants

Animals Asia's Director of Animal Sentience and Welfare David Neale

Today, Animals Asia Foundation (AAF), in collaboration with the Elephant Conservation Center (ECC) and Tay Nguyen University, organized a discussion with the theme 'Animal Welfare in Entertainment - The Story of Captive Elephants'. The event held in Buon Ma Thuot City of the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak aims to raise public awareness, enhance professional exchange and promote sustainable solutions in elephant conservation while contributing to improving wildlife welfare in Vietnam.

At the seminar, Animals Asia's Director of Animal Sentience and Welfare David Neale highlighted the elephant’s deep significance as both a natural and cultural symbol. He noted that elephants have lived alongside humans for centuries, yet their captivity for tourism purposes remains a sensitive issue. This practice raises complex questions at the intersection of conservation, economics, and ethics, prompting calls for more forward-looking and humane approaches. Neale emphasized that enhancing animal welfare and reducing exploitative practices are essential steps toward advancing sustainable tourism development.

The elephant-friendly tourism model is introduced in the province to replace elephant riding and elephant performances.

Deputy Director of ECC Nguyen Cong Chung said that by 2025, Dak Lak Province is currently home to 35 domesticated elephants, a sharp decrease compared to more than 500 individuals recorded in the early 1980s. To preserve elephants and improve the welfare of captive elephants, Mr. Chung also introduced the elephant-friendly tourism model being implemented in the province to replace elephant riding and elephant performances.

So far, in Dak Lak, 14 of the 35 domesticated elephants have transitioned to an elephant-friendly tourism model, resulting in better living conditions and improved health. Specifically, 11 are part of the non-riding tourism program at Yok Don National Park, and three are receiving care at the Elephant Conservation Center.

Mr. Chung expected that every citizen will be a media ambassador contributing to raise others' awareness to stop tourism and entertainment that negatively impacts elephant well-being and to safeguard the remaining elephants in the nation.

Animals Asia is an international charity dedicated to animal welfare in Asia since 1998. In Vietnam, the organization focuses on ending bear bile farming, enhancing animal welfare standards, and promoting the transition to elephant-friendly tourism models in Dak Lak Province. Since 2016, Animals Asia has contributed approximately US$350,000 to elephant conservation efforts in the region. As part of this initiative, 14 domesticated elephants in Dak Lak have been integrated into the model and have benefited from improved living conditions.

By Mai Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan