UNESCO experts conclude field trip assessing Lang Son Geopark

Lang Son Province on July 12 reported that a delegation of experts from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) concluded a four-day on-site field trip surveying 26 out of 38 attractions in Lang Son Geopark.

Based on the results from this geological assessment trip, the assessors will submit the report to UNESCO for appraising the dossier from the Lang Son Provincial People's Committee to recognize Lang Son Geopark as a global geopark.



Previously, during a meeting with leaders of the Lang Son Provincial People's Committee on July 10, the experts stated that the Northern mountainous province of Lang Son needs to protect its existing remnant values to ensure sustainability, notably exploiting local reputation characteristics towards building a distinct geopark model being different to other geoparks.

Besides, the UNESCO experts recommended that Lang Son Geopark and other geoparks in Northern Vietnam should support each other to foster mutual development.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong