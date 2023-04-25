Two State-funded expressways yet to collect tolls

Tolls for vehicles using the Mai Son – National Highway 45 and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressways, along with the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway, will be waived temporarily.

Tolls for vehicles using the Mai Son – National Highway 45 and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressways, which will be inaugurated on April 29, along with the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway, which will be inaugurated on May 19, will be waived temporarily, according to the Ministry of Transport.

According to the Ministry of Transport, these projects have been funded and built using State budget resources. To ensure adequate funding for future critical transportation infrastructure, tolls will be levied on these expressway sections by the Government.

At present, the National Assembly has only endorsed the government's policy to devise a toll collection plan. Developing the toll collection plan and obtaining approval from the NA will require additional time.

Starting from noon on April 29, vehicles can travel on the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay Expressway. The expressway is designed with seven interchanges, but only three of them will be operational on the opening day, namely Ba Bau interchange (the starting point of the expressway in Ham Thuan Nam District, Binh Thuan Province), interchange with National Highway 1A (Xuan Loc District, Dong Nai Province), and the interchange with the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway (the endpoint of the expressway in Thong Nhat District, Dong Nai Province). The remaining interchanges will temporarily not be operational.

Previously, the Cao Bo - Mai Son section of the North-South Expressway project was inaugurated on February 4, 2022. However, toll collection has not been implemented even after more than a year of operation.