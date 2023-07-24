Two hospitalized for using e-cigarettes containing nicotine

Doctor Nguyen Trung Nguyen, director of the Bach Mai Hospital’s Poison Control Center in Hanoi, said that two patients, a 19-year-old girl and a 22-year-old male were hospitalized in critical condition due to using e-cigarettes.

The 19-year-old female patient has smoked e-cigarettes for 6 months. About 4 days before admission, the patient experienced Hallucinations as she was often hearing voices in her head.

When being taken to the center, the patient had a shiver, sweating, arrhythmia, and mental confusion. Through examination of two e-cigarette products brought by the patient, one sample contained two synthetic drugs while the rest contained three. The Poison Control Center said that of these toxic substances, two were first recorded.

The 22-year-old man was admitted to the hospital with cyanosis, convulsions, slurred speech, paranoia, insomnia, and hallucinations. Worse, his multiple organs were damaged and he was at risk of cardiac arrest. The patient's family said that this young man had recently used an electronic cigarette called Ampire Chill worth more than VND600,000. He smoked 3-4 tubes a day.