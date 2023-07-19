Two dietary supplements containing drugs circulated in market

The Hanoi City Department of Public Security has just noticed synthetic drugs in the form of dietary supplements for skin care and cancer treatment.

The Hanoi City Department of Public Security has just warned about the appearance of drugs that had been circulated in the market under food supplement form.

For this reason, the Department of Food Safety has proceeded to review the documents and papers of receiving the products.

Accordingly, the two dietary supplements labeled “Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD TINCTURE” and “Lazarus Naturals RELIEF + RECOVERY CBD MUSCLE GEL” were advertised with their functions of skin care and cancer treatment contained synthetic drug of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), affecting human health.

The Department of Food Safety in Hanoi has not received any documents or papers from organizations and individuals related to the two products mentioned above. Therefore, the Department of Food Safety recommended that whenever customers detect the two products, it is important to provide accurate information to functional agencies to handle according to the law.

The Department of Public Security of Hanoi City asked people to actively participate in denouncing drug-related crimes, and closely coordinate with the police force and functional agencies in the fight against drug-related crimes.