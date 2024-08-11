Tunnel laborers work hard all day at North-South expressway's construction sites

Owing to complicated terrain conditions for construction, various sections of the components under the North-South expressway project were required to cut through hills and dig tunnels through surrounding soil and rock, with five underground passageways and one tube tunnel covering nearly 7,000 meters in length.
In the section through the provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh and Phu Yen, there are five main tunnels through the expressway with a total length of nearly 6,130 meters.
Of these, the Deo Ca Group is undertaking the biggest volume with three tunnels through mountains with a total length of 4,500 meters.
Every day, the tunnel construction sites have recorded more than 2,000 workers and over 700 vehicles, modern robots and thousands of equipment and machinery.
Under tough and dangerous work conditions, hundreds of tunnel workers, engineers and people in charge of controlling specialized devices are working with the highest determination to complete the tunnels as soon as scheduled.