Tuition fee rates in non-autonomous public schools remain unchanged

According to the Ministry of Education and Training’s amended draft, tuition fee rates in non-autonomous public schools for the academic year 2023-2024 will not increase, ranging from VND12 million-VND24.5 million a year.

The Ministry of Education and Training has just issued a draft amending and supplementing several articles of the Government's Decree No. 81/2021/ND-CP stipulating the mechanism of collection and management of tuition fees for educational institutions, the policy of tuition fee exemption and reduction, support for study expenses.

According to the draft of the Ministry of Education and Training, the tuition fee cap for public preschools and general education institutions that have not yet had the freedom to decide their courses, syllabus, fee structure and pedagogy including preschools, primary schools, and junior and senior high schools is equal to the tuition fee for the school year 2022-2023. That means parents in urban areas pay from VND540,000 to VND650,000 for monthly tuition fees while their peers in rural regions pay from VND220,000 to VND330,000 a month and parents in ethnic minorities and mountainous areas pay from VND110,000 to VND220,000 a month.

Meanwhile, parents whose children are studying in an autonomous educational institution that has the freedom to decide their own courses, syllabus, fee structure and pedagogy will pay 2.5 times higher tuition fee rates.

Tuition fee rates in universities are most interesting to the public this time.

Specifically, the Draft stipulates that the university tuition rates in non-autonomous higher education institutions for the academic year 2023-2024 of the group 1 including educational science and teacher training is VND 12.5 million a year while the tuition fee rate of the group 2 including Art is VND12 million yearly and the group 3 comprising majors in Business and management, the law is VND 12.5 million yearly.

The group 6.2 including majors in Medical and pharmaceuticals has the highest tuition fee rate with VND24.5 million a year. From 2024 to 2027, the tuition fees for all majors will increase year by year whereas the tuition fee rates of vocational education adjusted by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs is likely not to increase compared to the school year 2022-2023.

According to representatives of many universities, tuition fees for the academic year 2023-2024 are adjusted downwards compared to the Decree 81 in all majors with a decrease from VND1.6 million to VND3.1 million a year. This adjustment is appropriate because the country’s economic condition is still difficult due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic in the past 2 years.

According to Vice Principal of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law Le Truong Son, the university announced the annual tuition fee in the enrollment scheme, ranging from VND 31.2-165 million for the 2023-2024 academic year depending on the major and training program. However, he also emphasized that the school will adjust the tuition rate and comply with the general regulations in the school year 2023-2024.

Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Khoi, Head of the Training Department of Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, said that in the 2023-2024academic year, the school is expected to collect tuition fees from VND41.8 million to VND77 million yearly yet different majors have different tuition fee rates. So far, the school has not seen a decision to adjust the tuition fee, so the school has not made a plan.

Meanwhile, according to experts, the adjustment of tuition fees this year has information earlier than the school year 2022-2023, so schools are now also preparing plans ahead of the issuance of an official decision. However, if tuition fees are kept unchanged, schools find it hard to improve training quality.