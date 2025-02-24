Truong Sa’s unsung medical guardians

A helicopter is transporting a patient from the Spratly Archipelago to the mainland for further medical treatment (Photo: SGGP)

In February 1992, the initial medical team, a modest group of just three individuals (one doctor, one medical assistant, and one nurse) from Military Hospital 175 (under the Ministry of Defence), embarked on their mission to the Spratly Archipelago (Khanh Hoa Province). Their sole resources were their dedication to the nation and their commitment to providing healthcare to the military personnel, civilians, and fishermen working in this strategically vital region.

Medical Doctor Nguyen Ky Duong, the leader of that pioneering medical team, recalls a time when the Truong Sa Island Clinic was a rudimentary structure with a corrugated iron roof and wooden plank walls, severely lacking medical equipment. Despite these challenges, the military medics persevered, improving living conditions and successfully managing numerous infectious diseases prevalent among the island’s inhabitants. That modest clinic has since been transformed into the modern and well-equipped Truong Sa Town Medical Center.

Major General, Assoc Prof, People’s Doctor Nguyen Hong Son, former Director of Military Hospital 175, explained that the center, commissioned on May 25, 2017 at a cost of nearly VND41 billion (US$1.6 million), is a state-of-the-art facility capable of handling fundamental internal and surgical emergencies. Beyond serving the medical needs of military personnel and civilians on the Truong Sa Islands, the center also provides care to local fishermen and even extends assistance to crew members of foreign vessels encountering distress.

Lieutenant Colonel Nong Huu Tho, MD PhD, who assumed responsibility for healthcare on Truong Sa in late 2023 and currently heads the Truong Sa Town Medical Center, shared that he had harbored a childhood dream of visiting this islands. That aspiration stayed with him, and now, working on the islands and witnessing the hardships and difficulties firsthand, he motivates his staff to work with compassion, sharing the pain of those they treat.

“Here we are required to handle a wide range of medical specialties in a relatively resource-constrained environment. We must rely on teamwork and, above all, empathy for our patients, finding creative ways to overcome the challenges we face.” Lieutenant Colonel Nong Huu Tho, MD PhD

Statistics from Military Hospital 175 reveal that over 200 military medical personnel have served on the islands in succession. It has become a tradition for a new medical team from the hospital to rotate to the Spratly Archipelago every spring. In the past five years since 2019, clinics across the Spratly Archipelago have handled nearly 1,000 emergency cases, conducted over 1,700 medical examinations, and performed nearly 1,600 surgical procedures. Furthermore, they have coordinated the evacuation of over 40 patients by helicopter to the mainland for further treatment.

Deployed to the Sinh Ton Dong Island Clinic in late July 2023, Major Nguyen Van Nam from Nghe An Province described the emotional farewell with his family, who encouraged him to complete his mission. Reflecting on his second extended work absence, this deployment, though longer and more arduous than his previous three-month stint in HCMC for Covid-19 relief, fills him with pride.

Upon arrival, he and his team immediately began treating soldiers and civilians. Despite the clinic’s limited human resources – one doctor and three nurses – they effectively address basic medical needs for military personnel, residents, and fishermen. In 2023 and early 2024, the clinic treated 64 fishermen, primarily for common digestive and dermatological ailments.

Fresh from his internship, Medical Doctor Le Duong Vo Hoang volunteered for duty on Da Tay A Island, where the newly opened clinic was minimally equipped. With a small team of six, including Doctor Hoang, they effectively managed their duties, handling numerous emergencies and often innovating to save lives. For complex cases, they consulted with larger medical centers on neighboring islands, seeking advice or transferring patients when necessary.

Medical Doctor Le Duong Vo Hoang is performing periodical medical checking to the soldiers on Da Tay A Island (Photo: SGGP)

While emergency medical care with comprehensive equipment is commonplace on the mainland, in the Spratly Archipelago, saving lives is often considered a remarkable feat. Over the past 30 years, despite limited personnel and resources, the military medical teams in this locality have successfully managed numerous severe and complex cases, including spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, strokes, decompression sickness, cardiovascular diseases, and acute appendicitis.

Recently, the Song Tu Tay Island Clinic successfully treated 42-year-old Vo Xuan Vi from Binh Dinh Province, a fisherman from the vessel BD 98524-TS who suffered a workplace accident while fishing. Similarly, on the evening of January 29 (the first day of the Lunar New Year), the medical team on Sinh Ton Island received and treated 51-year-old Huynh Van Du also from Binh Dinh Province, who suffered a left inguinal hernia while fishing about five nautical miles from Sinh Ton Island.

Island medical personnel stay current with state-of-the-art medical technology, notably using telemedicine to improve diagnoses and treatment. Frequent helicopter and seaplane evacuations, often in challenging weather, transport both medical staff and critically ill patients, saving lives. These efforts demonstrate a commitment to military and civilian healthcare in the Spratly Archipelago and DK1 Platform, boosting confidence for fishermen, maritime workers, and forces protecting national sovereignty.

HQ561 – Southeast Asia’s Most Advanced Hospital Ship During a visit to the Spratly Archipelago in May 2024, Delegation No. 22, organized by the Ministry of Defence and the Navy, toured hospital ship No.HQ561 (Khanh Hoa - 01). This vessel is considered the most modern hospital ship in Southeast Asia. According to Rear Admiral Nguyen Viet Khanh, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy, the HQ561 weighs over 1,500 tonnes, can accommodate over 200 people, and is equipped with advanced medical machinery and equipment comparable to a mainland hospital. It features nine functional departments, including a decompression chamber (for treating diving-related injuries), a laboratory, an emergency resuscitation room, an ultrasound and consultation room, an operating room with a VINASAT satellite connection, a specialized dental clinic, and 20 patient beds. The ultrasound room has an online consultation system that transmits image data via satellite to Military Hospital 175.

By Thanh An – Translated by Thanh Tam