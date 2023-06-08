Trucks over 10 tonnes prohibited from entering Cam Lo – La Son Expressway

The Traffic Safety Committee of Thua Thien Hue Province yesterday sent a formal dispatch to related state units, asking for cooperation to ensure traffic safety in slope construction at Km69+900 of Cam Lo – La Son Expressway project.



Accordingly, to guarantee safety for traffic users on Cam Lo – La Son Expressway and increase the working time so that the project can be finished before this year’s rainy season, the Traffic Safety Committee of Thua Thien – Hue Province asked that relevant state agencies and units cooperate with it to prohibit trucks over 10 tonnes moving on the intersections of Provincial Highway No.9, Tuan Bridge, and Provincial Highway No.14B.

The construction work to address landslide on this section of the Expressway has been carried out since April 2023. However, because trucks over 10 tonnes have not been prevented from using this route but only regulated to stop every 15 – 30 minutes, congestion has continuously happened and severely affected the construction work. This, in turn, greatly annoys local residents who have to wait for a long time for smooth traffic.

Therefore, functional agencies have decided to adjust traffic routing to boost the work and address the issue.