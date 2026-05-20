Travelers face VND50 million fine for undeclared cash and gold at border gates

Vietnam will fine travelers up to VND50 million (US$1,899) for failing to declare or falsely declaring cash, foreign currency and gold under a new customs decree effective July 1, 2026.

Under Decree No. 169/2026/ND-CP, stricter penalties apply to passengers entering or leaving Vietnam who fail to properly declare foreign currency, Vietnamese dong, gold, precious metals and gemstones.

Illustrative photo

Fines range from VND15 million to VND25 million (US$569-US$949) for violations involving assets valued at VND70 million–VND100 million (US$2,658-US$3,797).

Penalties increase to VND30 million–VND50 million (US$1,139- US$1,899) if the value exceeds VND100 million but does not reach the threshold for criminal prosecution.

The regulation also applies similar sanctions for inbound passengers, with fines depending on the value of undeclared or misdeclared assets.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong