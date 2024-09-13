National

Train services crossing Long Bien, Duong bridges resumed

SGGPO

Train services through bridges of Long Bien and Duong were resumed as ordinarily, starting on September 13 afternoon.

A freight train crossing Long Bien Bridge is tested its load weight.

Accordingly, before resume, the Vietnam Railways Corporation safely tested the load weight for trains crossing Long Bien and Duong bridges.

According to the Vietnam Railways Corporation, the current water levels on the Red River and Duong River in the capital city of Hanoi have been receding to safe levels.

The unit has promptly checked, reviewed and recovered the positions on bridges to ensure the safety in advance of load weight test for means of transportation.

The load weight of a freight train crossing the two bridges, the section from Yen Vien to Long Bien Station at speed of five kilometers per hour was successfully tested.

From 1 p.m. on September 13, the trains have crossed the bridges smoothly and safely. The trains on Hanoi – Hai Phong route through the bridges have been picked up and dropped off passengers at the stations of Hanoi and Long Bien.

From September 14, the Hanoi – Hai Phong route will be operated as ordinarily.

Four twin-passenger trains will depart from Hanoi Station or Long Bien Station to Hai Phong Station and vice versa daily.

Previously, in order to ensure absolute safety, the railway sector suspended the operation of trains through the bridges of Long Bien and Duong from 8 a.m. on September 10.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam Railways Corporation Duong Bridge Long Bien Bridge Hanoi – Hai Phong route load weight test

