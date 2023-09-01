Traffic jam on Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway on 1st day of National Day break

Traffic congestion was recorded on the Phan Thiet- Dau Giay expressway, at a section connecting Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway, heading to Binh Thuan Province this morning.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter said that as of this early morning, hundreds of tourism service business vehicles have flocked to the expressway. Vehicles were moving slowly in line at the intersection from the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway to the toll station on the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway.

The reason is that many people left Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and some neighboring provinces to Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province for the National Day break.

Many drivers who often travel through the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway, said that traffic congestion on the toll station has often occurred since opening for traffic on April 29 and the functional agencies recommended that people should choose other routes instead of going to the expressway.