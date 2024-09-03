Traffic accidents and deaths on September 2 decrease: NTSC

The number of traffic accidents and deaths on September 2 exhibited a slight decline compared to the previous day, according to data released by the National Traffic Safety Committee (NTSC).

Traffic accidents and deaths on September 2 this year decrease, according to NTSC

A total of 53 traffic accidents were reported nationwide, resulting in 19 fatalities and 40 injuries. This represents a decrease of five cases, eight deaths, and six injuries compared to the previous day.

Over the three-day national holidays, there were 171 traffic accidents nationwide, resulting in 75 fatalities and 127 injuries.

In order to guarantee the safety and order of the traffic, the local police have intensified their inspections, identified and addressed 14,404 violations, imposed fines of over VND30 billion, and revoked driving licenses in 2,520 cases. Of these, 3,997 cases involved violations of alcohol concentration, while 3,600 cases involved speeding.

The National Traffic Safety Committee has determined that the traffic conditions on September 2 were generally satisfactory, with no significant congestion or major accidents reported. However, the number of vehicles returning to Hanoi in yesterday afternoon increased markedly.

The volume of traffic on expressways nationwide increased, with congestion occurring on numerous sections of the expressway from Nghe An to Hanoi. At times, congestion at the Vuc Vong intersection in the Northern Province of Ha Nam extended for 20 km.

Furthermore, the Hanoi-Hai Phong expressway returning to Hanoi was also characterized by a considerable volume of traffic, with a high traffic density. On the principal routes leading into Hanoi, such as the Phap Van intersection and the elevated Ring Road 3, the traffic was obliged to proceed at a reduced speed.

With regard to inner-city transportation, the two urban railway lines, Nhon - Hanoi Railway Station and Cat Linh - Ha Dong, are experiencing high passenger volumes. The Nhon - Hanoi Railway Station route records 60,000 passengers per day, while the Cat Linh - Ha Dong route records 40,000 passengers per day. Furthermore, the bus system is operating at full capacity in order to meet the transportation needs of the population.

By Minh Anh – Translated By Anh Quan