Top legislator extends Tet greetings to Hanoi Party Organisation, administration

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts to workers in the capital city as part of his visit on February 7 visit to extend Tet greetings to the Party Organisation, administration and people of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, the top legislator assessed that the capital achieved its overall socioeconomic development objectives in 2023. Particularly, the local tourism experienced a robust recovery, emerging as a "bright spot" nationwide. Comprehensive investments in transportation infrastructure were made, with many significant projects initiated and completed. Hanoi's products under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme took the lead in the nation in terms of quantity and quality.



The city has maintained a peaceful, stable, and progressive environment, serving as a safe destination for foreign visitors and a venue for important national and international events and conferences, he noted.



The NA Chairman urged the municipal Party Organisation and administration to fully grasp and effectively carry out resolutions issued by the Party Central Committee, the NA, the Government, and the city.



Highlighting the importance of prioritising the building of a mechanism for the capital city's comprehensive and synchronous development, the NA leader recommended Hanoi closely coordinate with the organs of the NA and the Government to complete the draft amended Capital Law, the municipal master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, and an adjusted general planning for the city towards 2045 with a vision to 2065, which will be submitted for the legislature’s consideration, approval or feedback at its 7th session in May. He held that the implementation of the approved plans, especially those concerning the planning of the local Red River and Duong River areas, is necessary for fundamental urban transformation of the city.



The leader also suggested the capital concentrate on advancing the development of its cultural industry, ensuring public welfare, improving the quality of life for its residents, and strengthening its Party and political system. He went on stressing the importance of ensuring defense, security, order, and social safety in all circumstances, particularly during festive seasons.



In response, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung affirmed the local determination to make breakthroughs, complete key tasks, and promptly address livelihood issues to raise people’s living standards. The municipal authorities will carry out the amended Capital Law following its passage by the NA, and continue working on major plans for the development of Hanoi, he said.

VNA