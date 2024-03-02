Thu Duc City, neighboring cities coordinate to improve quality of people's life

The Party Committees of HCMC’s Thu Duc City, and neighboring cities including Bien Hoa, Thuan An and Di An, and the Vietnam National University- HCMC (VNU-HCM) on March 1 signed a coordination program in the 2024- 2025 period.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Nai Province, Director of the Viet Nam National University, HCMC (VNU-HCM) Vu Hai Quan, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong Province Nguyen Hoang Thao, Chairman of the People’s Committee Binh Duong Province Vo Van Minh, Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep, and leaders of Thu Duc, Bien Hoa, Thuan An, Di An cities and VNU-HCM.

The program aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and concretize Resolution No.24 on socio-economic development and defense and security assurance in the Southeast region to 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the initiative to organize the meaningful cooperation program between the four cities, including HCMC’s Thu Duc City, Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai Province, Thuan An and Di An cities in Binh Duong Province, along with VNU-HCM to improve the quality of life of people in the southern key economic subregion.

He requested the localities and units to focus on improving infrastructure to ensure convenience for traveling, land, and sea transportation contributing to reducing congestion, issuing solutions for sustainable poverty reduction, improving people's quality of life, and building Ho Chi Minh cultural space to promote development activities of the cities.

The cities and VNU-HCM must also pay attention to building and rectifying the Party and the political system into purity and robustness; promoting administrative reform; implementing solutions to connect information for handling local tasks; building more developed, dynamic, and innovative regions with a better quality of life for residents, rapid and sustainable socio-economic development; ensuring social and political stability; maintaining social order and safety; and proactively proposing mechanisms and authority in case of exceeding the jurisdiction to handle contents of the program.

HCMC, Bien Hoa and Di An cities and the Vietnam National University - HCMC (VNU-HCM) have coordinated to carry out five contents, including improving and developing transportation infrastructure at border areas, ensuring caring for people's health, culture, and education, environmental protection, and security and order.

The cities and units review a list of public investment priorities of each locality according to the general design of the route in March and September based on local planning and decentralization mechanisms.

The parties also coordinate to implement emulation movements on building parks in residential areas, and opening bus routes linking the four cities and VNU-HCM.

On this occasion, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, and the Construction Departments of Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in research, and exchange experiences in the fields of planning, architecture, and urban management.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh