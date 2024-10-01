Three students with good academic performance get VND100 million scholarships

Three students with good academic performance receive VND100 million scholarships

At the opening ceremony of the 2024-2025 academic year at Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine on September 30, Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship Fund awarded VND100 million in scholarships to the three good students.

The Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship Fund, in collaboration with Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper, has commenced its second year of awarding scholarships to students who have demonstrated outstanding academic performance at Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine and Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy. Each scholarship ranges in value from VND20 million to VND50 million .

For five years, Mr. Do Doan Tan, son of Labor Hero and People's Physician Doan Thuy Ba, has awarded an annual VND200 million scholarship to excellent medical students. Mr. Tan connected the leaders of Trinity Vietnam Company to establish this scholarship fund with the goal of encouraging students to excel academically and become dedicated doctors committed to public health.

The top three students recognized for their outstanding academic performance during the 2023-2024 academic year are Truong Thanh Sang from the RHM2020 class, Le Yen Phuong from the 2021 Emergency Nursing class and and Nguyen Tran Tan Phat from the Y2020B class. They were awarded a scholarship of VND50,000,000; VND30,000,000 and VND20,000,000 respectively.

Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper, expressed his gratitude to the sponsor and leaders of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine for organizing this meaningful ceremony. Journalist Ngoc Anh hoped that after the students have succeeded in their careers, they will continue to contribute to the Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship Fund to help and encourage the next generation of juniors.

By Viet Nga - Translated by Anh Quan