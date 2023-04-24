SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Thousands of youth join festivals showcasing Vietnamese traditional clothes

Thousands of young people wearing Vietnamese traditional costumes participated in a festival showcasing the traditional costumes of the country that was held in HCMC on April 23.
Speakers participate in a talk show on preserving and promoting the traditional beauty of Ao Dai. (Photo: SGGP)

The third edition of its kind, called Toc Xanh Vat Ao honoring traditional costumes of Vietnam's ethnic minorities, taking place at the HCMC University of Social Sciences and Humanities, attracted 15 organizations with 18 display booths. The stalls display items, such as collections of artifacts, Vietnamese royal clothes, calligraphy paintings, the culture of old communal houses in Northern Vietnam, northern traditional painting art, pottery products in the past and present, and Champa traditional costumes.

There was also a seminar on the repatriation of antiques to Vietnam, a forum on Vietnamese folk costumes with a vision for the future, and performances of folk music.

Especially, a talk show on preserving and promoting the traditional beauty of Ao Dai, the social and cultural value, art, and cultural identity of the Vietnamese traditional dress drew the participation of speakers.

The third edition of the festival, called Toc Xanh Vat Ao honoring traditional costumes of Vietnam's ethnic minorities takes place at the HCMC University of Social Sciences and Humanities. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival spotlighting Vietnam’s traditional costumes is part of a cultural week featuring main events. Including a screening week of Vietnamese movies, a fine arts exhibition, a photo contest that takes place from April 23-28

Additionally, a festival themed Gam Voc Chi Bang honoring Vietnamese traditional costumes will be held at the Hanoi University of Industry on April 27.

A program featuring an exhibition of royal and folk clothes of the country was organized at the Academy of Journalism and Communication in Hanoi on April 21-23.

Some pictures of the festival:

Many young people wearing Vietnamese traditional costumes participate in the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
The festival attracts 18 display booths. (Photo: SGGP)
Visitors visit a stall displaying collections of artifacts. (Photo: SGGP)
A boost of calligraphy paintings
A performance of folk clothes
Speakers participate in a talk show on preserving and promoting the traditional beauty of Ao Dai. (Photo: SGGP)
A festival themed Gam Voc Chi Bang honoring Vietnamese traditional costumes will be held at the Hanoi University of Industry on April 27.
By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh

