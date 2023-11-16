HCMC revokes 21 transport operators’ business licenses

The HCMC Department of Transport has decided to revoke the business licenses of 21 transport operators providing fixed routes, buses on traveling contracts and container truck service transporting goods.

The enterprises were granted business licenses in April, such as AST Group, Cong Vang Tourist Company, Hong Cam Service Trading Company, The X Car Cooperative, Bao Long Chemical Company and transport companies likely HAT, Thanh Cong, Huynh Thien Phuc, Quoc Cuong and others.

Accordingly, these companies did not have any business activity for six months from the day of receiving the business license or stopped doing business for six consecutive months. The HCMC Transport Department required them to render their transport business licenses within seven days from the effective date of the decision.

On the same day, the HCMC Transport Department decided to revoke the auto transportation business license for an indefinite period of time of Thanh Buoi Passenger Coach Company due to the violation of providing copies of files that do not match the originals with different contents in the application for a business license

The functional department previously imposed a fine of VND91 million (US$3,760) upon Thanh Buoi Copmany and revoked the transport business license for three months.