Ministry developing criteria for 'Made in Vietnam' label for domestic market

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is swiftly formulating criteria for the 'Made in Vietnam' label especially for the local market.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is urgently developing 'Made in Vietnam' criteria for the domestic market. This was heard at a workshop to clarify the criteria for determining Vietnamese origin for goods circulated within the domestic market held by the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Hanoi yesterday.

Director Nguyen Anh Son of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Agency of Foreign Trade

A ministry representative stated that the current legal framework only regulates origin for imported and exported goods, while domestically consumed products still lack a unified standard for labeling as 'Made in Vietnam' or defining what constitutes production in Vietnam.

This lack of clear regulations is creating a legal gap, making it difficult for many businesses to label their products correctly. It also opens the door for foreign goods to be disguised as Vietnamese-made, harming consumers and creating unhealthy competition.

Director Nguyen Anh Son of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Agency of Foreign Trade has been tasked with leading the development of a decree that will establish criteria for identifying goods of Vietnamese origin domestically. During the workshop, various ministries, agencies, industry associations, and businesses emphasized the necessity for clear and practical criteria that align with production practices, while also preventing any extra cost burdens.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan