During the first days of July, the prices of various fruit types are experiencing a significant decline in Ho Chi Minh City reaching their lowest point in several years.

At Ba Chieu market in Gia Dinh Ward, Ban Co market in Ban Co Ward, Pham Van Hai market in Tan Son Hoa Ward, and Thach Da market in An Hoi Tay Ward, not only are lychees experiencing a significant decline, but various other fruits are as well.

The price of durians has decreased by 30 percent-35 percent compared to the same period two years ago.

In some locations, a kilogram of Ri6 durians are being sold for VND35,000-VND50,000 while rambutan is priced at VND15,000-VND25,000 a kg and 034 avocados fetchVND30,000 a kg, down from VND80,000-VND90,000 a kg previously and mangosteens are available at VND30,000-VND35,000 a kg.

Late-season plums are priced at VND30,000-VND40,000 a kg. Lychees are generally sold at VND20,000 a kg for larger fruits with fresh skin and small seeds, while peeled fruits are priced at VND15,000 a kg.

Oranges are priced at VND5,000-VND7,000 a kg. Watermelon and Thai jackfruit have also dropped significantly in price.

General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association Dang Phuc Nguyen stated that this year has seen a successful harvest of durian, lychee, rambutan, and mangosteen, with the lychee yield alone projected to exceed 300,000 tons.

However, the demand for consumption is lagging compared to previous years, particularly with durian exports to the primary market - China experiencing a significant decline, which has led to a sharp drop in domestic prices. China represents over 50 percent of Vietnam's fruit export market share, yet it remains a promising market with considerable growth potential for countries that produce tropical fruits, resulting in intense competition.

Additionally, delays in customs clearance, stringent quarantine measures, and a heavy reliance on a single market have resulted in a substantial backlog of Vietnamese agricultural products at the border, preventing timely consumption.

By Trung Duc - Translated by Anh Quan