Thailand proposes extended anti-dumping on Vietnam's steel

The Department of Foreign Trade of Thailand (DFT) has proposed extending the anti-dumping duty on imports of cold-rolled carbon steel from Vietnam for an additional five years.

Thailand moves to extend anti-dumping duty on Vietnam's cold-rolled steel

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) of Thailand has formally proposed the continuation of the anti-dumping (AD) duty on cold-rolled carbon steel imported from Vietnam for an additional five-year period. The proposed duty rates are to remain within the range of 4.22 percent to 20.11 percent on Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) basis.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, operating under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, confirmed receipt of official notification from the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand regarding the DFT's issuance of a report stemming from the final review of the anti-dumping duty. This review concerns cold-rolled carbon steel originating in or imported from Vietnam, China, and Taiwan (China).

In its report, the DFT concluded that the cessation of the current anti-dumping duty would likely result in a recurrence of dumping, thereby posing a significant risk of injury to Thailand's domestic manufacturing industry. Consequently, the agency recommends the maintenance of the anti-dumping tax, which has been in effect since January 25, 2025.

Significantly, the Thai authority has identified potential indicators of anti-dumping tax evasion during the 2024 review period. Specifically, the DFT noted a substantial and abrupt increase in the volume of ZAM steel (zinc-aluminum-magnesium alloy coated steel) imported from China, reaching up to one million tons.

The DFT has stipulated that should sufficient evidence of tax evasion via ZAM steel be available, related enterprises retain the right to submit a formal request for an investigation into circumvention of the anti-dumping duty.

Interested parties are permitted to submit written comments on the DFT's conclusion report. This submission must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. (Bangkok time) on October 6, 2025.

Furthermore, the DFT has scheduled a hearing for 10:00 a.m. on October 9, 2025. Each interested party is limited to a maximum of two authorized representatives for attendance, and all representatives are required to submit written statements in advance of the hearing.

Following the above developments, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has issued some recommendations. As per the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, the Vietnam Steel Association should promptly disseminate this information to all relevant manufacturing and exporting enterprises. Moreover, the association ought to conduct a thorough review of cold-rolled carbon steel export activities directed toward Thailand while maintaining close vigilance regarding the potential for an investigation into tax evasion.

Meanwhile, manufacturing and exporting enterprises must review all ZAM steel export activities and proactively formulate contingency plans in the event that Thailand initiates an investigation into tax evasion concerning this specific commodity.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan