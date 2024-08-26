Thai Binh redefines Tien Hai Wetland Reserve amid controversy

The People's Committee of Thai Binh Province has announced the decision on the location, boundaries, and area of the Tien Hai Wetland Nature Reserve, which covers a total area of 12,500 hectares.

This includes a strictly protected zone of 2,726 hectares and an ecological restoration zone of 9,774 hectares. The buffer zone around the reserve spans 3,446.5 hectares and is defined by 40 coordinate points, extending 1,000 meters from the reserve's boundary.

The Tien Hai Wetland Nature Reserve is situated outside dikes No.5 and No.6 in Tien Hai District.

Earlier, in April 2023, the People's Committee of Thai Binh Province decided on the location, scale, and boundaries of a special-use forest area in the coastal communes of Nam Phu, Nam Hung, and Nam Thinh (in Tien Hai District), known as the Tien Hai Wetland Nature Reserve.

According to this decision, the Tien Hai Wetland Nature Reserve's area was reduced to 1,320 hectares, a nearly 90 percent decrease that almost eliminates the reserve established by Thai Binh Province in 2014. This reduction was intended to facilitate the development of the Thai Binh Economic Zone, including urban areas, services, resorts, and the Con Vanh - Con Thu golf course.

The decision sparked strong opposition from the public, residents, and many experts, who argued that it conflicted with biodiversity conservation plans and violated international environmental commitments that Vietnam has undertaken.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Thuy Doan