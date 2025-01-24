Tet preparations at field hospital in Africa

Under the scorching sun and arid landscapes of South Sudan, where Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 is on an international peacekeeping mission, the spirit of Tet thrives.

Thousands of kilometers from home, the peacekeepers in blue berets have preserved the essence of Tet, bringing the warmth of spring to this harsh African land.

Vibrant Tet preparations by doctors at the field hospital in Africa

Without yellow apricot or peach blossoms or familiar decorations from home, the staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 creatively recreated a Vietnamese Tet atmosphere with love for their homeland. Dry branches were collected and skillfully crafted into vibrant peach blossoms using colored paper. Hanging spring couplets and small lanterns made from recycled materials added a splash of traditional Tet colors to the barren landscape.

Wrapping banh chung (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake) also became a meaningful activity. Banana leaves replaced the traditional dong (Stachyphrynium placentarium) leaves, and the humble filling still embodied the spirit of solidarity. The staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 even invited international friends to join in wrapping the cakes and learning about Vietnamese Tet traditions. Laughter and excitement filled the air, bringing warmth and joy to this remote and challenging place.

Celebrating Tet at Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 is more than just a moment to strengthen team bonds; it is also a chance to share Vietnamese culture with the world. Stories about Vietnam's traditional Tet, from the significance of banh chung and banh tet (cylinder sticky rice cake) to the values of family and reunion, were shared with international friends.

The Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 camps became cultural meeting points, where international guests from Africa, Europe, and Asia enjoyed Vietnamese Tet dishes and captured photos with the spring-themed decorations crafted by the staff. These activities painted a vivid image of Vietnam—rich in tradition, creativity, and warmth—leaving a lasting impression on friends from around the globe.

For the peacekeepers in blue berets, Tet is not just a time to honor their homeland but also a chance to spread their nation’s spirit and love for Vietnam. Though thousands of kilometers away, laughter and spring songs echoed through this distant land, reflecting the optimism and resilience of Vietnamese soldiers.

With dedication and care, the staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No.6 turned South Sudan—a foreign land—into a vibrant corner of Vietnamese Tet. It was not just a springtime gift to their homeland but also a proud symbol of Vietnam’s identity on its mission to support global peacekeeping efforts.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan