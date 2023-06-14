Ten transitional renewable power plants connect to national grid

After many months of waiting and completing necessary processes and procedures between investors and power distributors, up to now, ten renewable power projects have successfully sold electricity to the national grid.

As of June 13, the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) has announced that 11 transitional renewable energy projects have submitted documents for the Commercial Operation Date (COD) certification. Of these, ten projects and component projects, with a combined capacity of 536.52MW, have successfully undergone COD procedures and officially started commercial electricity generation connected to the national power grid.

However, according to EVN, the contribution of renewable energy projects to the national grid is relatively low. For instance, on June 11, the electricity consumption for the day across the entire system was 751 million kWh, while the electricity generated by COD-certified transitional renewable energy projects was only slightly over 3.2 million kWh. As a result, the electricity generation from these transitional projects accounts for only 0.43 percent of the total electricity output of the entire system.

The total cumulative electricity generation from COD-certified transitional renewable energy projects, calculated from the COD date until June 12, amounted to approximately 29,270 MWh.