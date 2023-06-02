Telefilm 2023 to take place next week

The Vietnam International Exhibition on Film and Television Technology – Telefilm 2023 will be held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC’s District 7 from June 8-10.

The exhibition attracts more than 300 local and international enterprises specialized in the fields of media, audiovisual (films, photos), graphics, telecommunications, data processing, computer, advanced technology, materials, composite R&D ( research and development ) from 15 countries and territories, such as Russia, India, Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Exhibits include Content Production programs, TV advertising, TV formats, technology and equipment in the broadcast industry as well as related services and products.

The exhibition is also an opportunity for insiders to exchange and share experiences and seek partners as well as promote the Vietnamese film and television industry to international markets.