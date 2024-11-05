Tay Ninh helps Cambodia put out casino fire

The southern border province of Tay Ninh has helped Cambodia’s rescue teams in putting out a fire at a casino in Tbong Khmum province, saving four trapped employees, said the provincial police on November 4.

Around 8 a.m. of November 3, a fire broke out on the top and seventh floor of a casino in Tbuong Khmum province’s Ponhia Kret district, Cambodia.

The Cambodian fire fighting forces sent three fire trucks to the scene, but they were unable to extinguish the blaze and so sought assistance from the bordering province of Tay Ninh.

The Tay Ninh police sent 15 officials and three fire trucks over the border into Cambodia.

At the scene, three bedrooms on the floor were ablaze, with the fire covering around 80m2. Smoke and toxic fumes had spread to the fourth, fifth and sixth floors.

The Tay Ninh fire fighting police rescued four injured people, who had been trapped on the fifth and sixth floors.

The fire was put out at 1:30 p.m.

According to initial investigations, an electrical problem in one of the bedrooms was the cause of the fire.

Further investigations are underway.

