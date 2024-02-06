National

Tan Son Nhat Airport's domestic terminal overcrowded with returners for Tet

SGGPO

On February 6 early morning (the 27th day of the last lunar month of 2023), Tan Son Nhat Airport’s domestic terminal recorded a huge number of passengers returning home to celebrate the Tet holiday.

Particularly, during peak time between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., almost all of the check-in counters are over-crowded with long queues of passengers.

According to the Tan Son Nhat Operation Center, the airport serves 887 domestic flights from HCMC to the Northern provinces and cities with around 130,000 passengers. The Tan Son Nhat Airport Authority said that most of the passengers gathered at the airport at the same time between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. this morning, even earlier which resulted in the overloaded situation at the domestic terminal.

There are some photos featuring overloaded situation at the Tan Son Nhat Airport's domestic terminal this morning as a huge number of passengers flocked to the airport at the same time. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

img-4970-3333jpeg-4187.jpg
img-4953-510jpeg-3699.jpg
img-4957-3559jpeg-5137.jpg
By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Tan Son Nhat Operation Center domestic terminal flights to the Northern provinces and cities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn