Tan Son Nhat Airport's domestic terminal overcrowded with returners for Tet

On February 6 early morning (the 27th day of the last lunar month of 2023), Tan Son Nhat Airport’s domestic terminal recorded a huge number of passengers returning home to celebrate the Tet holiday.

Particularly, during peak time between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., almost all of the check-in counters are over-crowded with long queues of passengers.

According to the Tan Son Nhat Operation Center, the airport serves 887 domestic flights from HCMC to the Northern provinces and cities with around 130,000 passengers. The Tan Son Nhat Airport Authority said that most of the passengers gathered at the airport at the same time between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. this morning, even earlier which resulted in the overloaded situation at the domestic terminal.

There are some photos featuring overloaded situation at the Tan Son Nhat Airport's domestic terminal this morning as a huge number of passengers flocked to the airport at the same time. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong