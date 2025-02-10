Tam Chuc Spring Festival opens in Ha Nam

Tam Chuc Spring Festival opened at Kim Chuc Pagoda in Kim Bang Town in the northern province of Ha Nam on February 9.

Ha Nam, located about 60 kilometers south of Hanoi, is home to Vietnam's largest pagoda complex, Tam Chuc. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), and the abbot of Tam Chuc Pagoda.

Tam Chuc Spring Festival 2025 included many activities, such as rituals to pray for national peace, prosperity, favorable weather, and abundant harvests held during the festival.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh handed over the titles, including “Asia's Leading Emerging Tourist Destination" and "Special Achievement Award 2024” by the World Travel Awards, to Ha Nam Province.

By TTXVN—Translated by Kim Khanh