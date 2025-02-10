Culture/art

Tam Chuc Spring Festival opens in Ha Nam

SGGP

Tam Chuc Spring Festival opened at Kim Chuc Pagoda in Kim Bang Town in the northern province of Ha Nam on February 9.

v6b_OTDZ.jpg.jpg
Ha Nam, located about 60 kilometers south of Hanoi, is home to Vietnam's largest pagoda complex, Tam Chuc. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), and the abbot of Tam Chuc Pagoda.

Tam Chuc Spring Festival 2025 included many activities, such as rituals to pray for national peace, prosperity, favorable weather, and abundant harvests held during the festival.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh handed over the titles, including “Asia's Leading Emerging Tourist Destination" and "Special Achievement Award 2024” by the World Travel Awards, to Ha Nam Province.

By TTXVN—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Tam Chuc Spring Festival Ha Nam province Asia's Leading Emerging Tourist Destination Special Achievement Award 2024

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn